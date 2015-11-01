Chelsea target to pen new deal with €65m release clause
28 December at 15:20Fiorentina star Federico Bernardeschi is in the form of his life and has become one of Italy’s hottest commodities. Several top European clubs are monitoring the performances of the talented winger who has already ten goals and two assists in 24 appearances with Fiorentina so far this season.
La Viola are well aware that their winger star is one of the most wanted footballers around Europe and want to tie him down offering the player a contract extension. According to today’s edition of La Nazione, Fiorentina are willing to offer Bernardeschi a contract extension with a € 65 million release clause.
Bernardeschi’s current deal expires in 2019 and Fiorentina want to add at least one more year to his next contract with the club.
The Italy star was the man of the match in the last Serie A clash between Fiorentina and Napoli having scored two goals and registered one eye-catching assist for Mauro Zarate (watch below), but if Chelsea really want to sign him next summer, the Blues might have to invest € 65 million to welcome his services.
L'errore di #Hamsik in uscita— La mia sul Napoli (@lamiasulnapoli) December 23, 2016
#Allan è lento su #Bernardeschi
#Ghoulam non chiude
Bel gol della #Fiorentina#SSCNapoli poco attenta pic.twitter.com/CAdLd4CL59
@lorebetto
