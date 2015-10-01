

Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport state that Chelsea scouts were in Italy last weekend to observe Atalanta’s narrow 1-0 win over Crotone.

No surprise there then after the Premier League leaders’ highly publicised interest in young midfielder Franck Kessie. What may surprise people however, is that for once the subject of attention was not the 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder, but his 22-year-old team-mate and highly-rated right back Andrea Conti.



The Italian defender has been another shining light in the club’s amazing season which may see them finish in a Europa League spot for next year and Blues boss Antonio Conte is now believed to be considering a summer move for the player as he looks to freshen up his back-line at Stamford Bridge.



With Victor Moses currently doing some outstanding work in the full-back position, Conte is anxious to find suitable cover and the pink journal believes that last weekend’s match-winner could be the man to provide that. It’s also understood that the club from Bergamo may be prepared to let Conti leave for around £12 million pounds in the summer as he takes the next step on his career development.