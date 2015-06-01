After Saturday’s opening day loss to Burnley in the Premier League, it’s now being reported that Chelsea are willing to part with one of their star players this summer. Having seen Nemanja Matic head to Manchester United, reports from Spain suggest that the champions are also ready to listen to offers for Belgian play-maker Eden Hazard.





The 26-year-old is currently recovering from injury but has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer with both Real Madrid and Barcelona seemingly vying for his signature. Now Diario Gol is claiming that the Catalan giants flush with cash after the sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, are ready to make another assault with the portal declaring that boss Antonio Conte could be open to such a move.

It’s understood that the Blues will be ready to discuss terms if Barcelona table a bid of around £109M and there could even be another twist in the tale with Conte ready to try to bring the Blaugrana’s Sergi Roberto to West London. The Italian is believed to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old and would consider lowering the asking price for Hazard if he could take the versatle Spanish international.