Remember the name, Toyosi Olusanya; the young Nigerian striker could be set for a lucrative career in English footballs top-flight after Premier League champions Chelsea told him to report for pre-season training.





The West London club have been given permission to take the 19-year-old on trial last month and according to AllNigeriaSoccer , the youngster has a chance to impress boss Antonio Conte in the summer when the rest of the squad report back for work. It’s understood that if he impresses, then Chelsea will offer him a contract.

Olusanya has been plying his trade with AFC Wimbledon who gained promotion into League One this season. The striker impressed scouts when playing for the club’s youth team against The Blues in an FA Youth Cup tie and now they want to take a closer look at him.



They’re not alone either; reports suggest that Manchester City are also monitoring the players progress and have been watching him in action during a loan spell at Non-League side Kingstonian this season.