Chelsea: The forgotten four - the players set to leave Stamford Bridge this month
26 January at 13:00
As the transfer window enters its final few days, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still looking to off-load four of the club’s players before next week’s closure. The Italian tactician has admitted that there is no room in the first-team squad for several stars who could benefit from moving elsewhere this month.
According to reports in The Telegraph, goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, striker Michy Batshuayi, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Charly Musonda have all been given permission to leave the Premier League leaders should the right offers be tabled.
Begovic is wanted by Bournemouth and is keen on a move to the south-coast but Conte wants to make sure he has a replacement at the club before this happens. Celtic’s Craig Gordon and Newcastle United’s Tim Krul have been linked with Milan’s Spanish shot-stopper Diego Lopez also on the radar.
Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek and Musonda are all names for the future and although Conte does not want to sell them outright, he is anxious to give them more first-team action and all three names are sure to be linked with various clubs in the final few days of the window.
