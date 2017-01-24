As the transfer window enters its final few days, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is still looking to off-load four of the club’s players before next week’s closure. The Italian tactician has admitted that there is no room in the first-team squad for several stars who could benefit from moving elsewhere this month.



Asmir Begovic, striker Michy Batshuayi, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and winger Charly Musonda have all been given permission to leave the Premier League leaders should the right offers be tabled. According to reports in The Telegraph , goalkeeperstrikermidfielderand wingerhave all been given permission to leave the Premier League leaders should the right offers be tabled.

Begovic is wanted by Bournemouth and is keen on a move to the south-coast but Conte wants to make sure he has a replacement at the club before this happens. Celtic’s Craig Gordon and Newcastle United’s Tim Krul have been linked with Milan’s Spanish shot-stopper Diego Lopez also on the radar.



Batshuayi, Loftus-Cheek and Musonda are all names for the future and although Conte does not want to sell them outright, he is anxious to give them more first-team action and all three names are sure to be linked with various clubs in the final few days of the window.