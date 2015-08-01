Chelsea has been relatively inactive thus far in the January transfer window. Sitting comfortably in at the summit of the Premier League with eight points separating them from second placed Arsenal, many wonder whether Antonio Conte will continue with a current unchanged squad or whether there will be some significant last-minute arrivals.



The ongoing saga surrounding Diego Costa’s back injury and reports of a massive offer from China has drawn most of the media coverage along with rumours of an impending reunion between Conte and Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente. But with Swansea fighting to escape the relegation zone, he could be a difficult acquisition. Alvaro Morata has also been mentioned of late, but the Spanish international would not arrive at Stamford Bridge until next summer at the earliest.



Other notable suggestions emanate from Portugal, where Benfica right back Nelson Semedo is thought to have developed enough interest for a possible bid. This provides an immediate alternative to Victor Moses, with a player who has more attacking quality than Branislav Ivanovic. Unfortunately for the Blues, Benfica’s qualification into the knockout stages of the Champions League would probably sway them to keep their talented full- back.





Also said to be of interest are goalkeepers to replace the want away Asmir Begovic, who is attracting attention from other Premier League clubs. Diego Lopez, Craig Gordon, and Fernando Muslera are all on the list of possible replacements should Begovic depart. As the season comes to a close and should Chelsea manage to hold on to their lead, Conte will want to have a competitive and experienced backup goalkeeper should Courtois face an injury.

In a broader sense, the character of Conte lends itself to view the January transfer window as more of a distraction than an advantage. A leader such as Conte requires weeks of physical and tactical training for his players, qualities that are nearly impossible to guarantee for any incoming player. More than likely, the current Chelsea squad and selections will remain intact throughout the rest of the season. Conte does not appear to be affected by the outgoing Oscar and John Mikel Obi to China. With just days before the transfer window closes, the odds of seeing new faces come into the club are decreasing rapidly.





Blues fans will await which style Conte chooses to play and which players he brings in. Inter winger Ivan Perisic, Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam, Lazio centre back Stefan de Vrij, Atletico winger Carrasco are just a few of the potential signings. Add to this list the return of some of their loanees and Chelsea fans can look forward to being back among Europe’s elite sooner rather than later.



What this means for the summer is that the Blues will be spending on big money transfers to guarantee a squad that can succeed in the Champions League. Though successful at domestic level already with Juventus and currently with Chelsea, Champions League achievements have thus far eluded Antonio Conte. Owner Roman Abramovich will build a squad to the Italian tactician liking, so they can challenge on all fronts.

David Baleno