Chelsea star Eden Hazard is being linked with a summer move tothis summer. The Belgian winger is one of the most wanted players in the world and following his stunning campaign with the Blues, Zinedine Zidane was reported to be willing to sign him at all costs. ElBernabeu.com According to a report of , however, Real Madrid have retired from the race to sign the Belgium star.It is reported that there are two main reasons why the Champions League finalists won’t sign the 26-year-old in the summer.The first one is the explosion ofwho has proved to be one of the most talented attacking wingers around Europe. Real Madrid do not want to stop his development at the club and that’s why they won’t sign a new player in his position.The Merengues starwho is working to take the Colombian to Manchester United. If the former Monaco departs, Real Madrid would replace him signing another player under contract with the Monegasques: Kylian Mbappé.