Chelsea: the two reasons why Hazard won’t be joining Real Madrid this summer
24 May at 18:30Chelsea star Eden Hazard is being linked with a summer move to Real Madrid this summer. The Belgian winger is one of the most wanted players in the world and following his stunning campaign with the Blues, Zinedine Zidane was reported to be willing to sign him at all costs.
According to a report of ElBernabeu.com, however, Real Madrid have retired from the race to sign the Belgium star.
It is reported that there are two main reasons why the Champions League finalists won’t sign the 26-year-old in the summer.
The first one is the explosion of Marco Asensio who has proved to be one of the most talented attacking wingers around Europe. Real Madrid do not want to stop his development at the club and that’s why they won’t sign a new player in his position.
The Merengues star James Rodriguez, however, could be shown the exit door after the Champions League final with Jorge Mendes who is working to take the Colombian to Manchester United. If the former Monaco departs, Real Madrid would replace him signing another player under contract with the Monegasques: Kylian Mbappé.
