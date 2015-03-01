Chelsea: Thomas Muller is an option if Diego Costa is to leave the club

As we previously stated, Diego Costa's future is in heavy doubt as his relationship with Antonio Conte isn't the best and it now seems like a Diego Costa departure is something that is possible indeed. If Costa is to leave London, Harry Kane would be very high on Antonio Conte's wihslist but another player who would be a target for Abramovich's club is Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller.



According to the Sun, it seems like Muller isn't very happy at the moment in Munich under coach Carlo Ancelotti and a deprture is possible as Chelsea might be willing to dish out 85 million euros for him.



Muller has scored 4 goals so far this season for Bayern in all competitions as he will likely want to be more consistant. Bayern Munich are first in the Bundesliga standings, three points up on second placed RP Leipzig. Ancelotti's men are ready to take on SC Freiburg next in the Bundesliga.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)