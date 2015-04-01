John Terry a new deal at Stamford Bridge.Having already been linked with several clubs and a move to China, the 36-year-old, who has made over 700 appearances for the West London club, faces an anxious wait to see what boss Antonio Conte plans to do ahead of next season.

Reports in The Mirror claim that Chelsea will wait until the summer before deciding whether to offer captaina new deal at Stamford Bridge.Having already been linked with several clubs and a move to China, the 36-year-old, who has made over 700 appearances for the West London club, faces an anxious wait to see what boss Antonio Conte plans to do ahead of next season.

Speaking at a press-conference ahead of Monday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, the Italian tactician explained that; ““John is doing great work this season on and off the pitch, he is very important. He is the captain and is working very well and helping me a lot in the changing room to translate the right message. He is an important player for us”.



Terry could well figure in Monday night’s showdown at The Bridge with Conte stating that; “I have to decide the starting 11 and for sure I try to make the best decision for the team. We want to be in the next round like Manchester United.”