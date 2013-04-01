According to reports in Il Tempo, Chelsea’s quest to try to land Lazio’s highly-rated Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij will come under stiff completion from German giants Bayern Munich.



The journal has learned that the 24-year-old has told the capital club that he wishes to leave at the end of the season sparking a desperate race to try to sign him. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte knows all about the player from his time in Italy with his Bayern counterpart, Carlo Ancelotti also keeping a watching brief. There could also be a third party joining the race with Manchester United also known admirers although their pursuit of Benfica’s Victor Lindelof may well have ended their interest in the player.



De Vrij has been beset by injury since he arrived in Rome in the summer of 2014. So far he has only made just over 40 appearances for the club but being aware of the outside interest could tempt him to make quick January departure to pastures new.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler