Chelsea are ready to launch a £50M bid for Spurs defender Danny Rose, just hours after the two teams face-off in this weekend’s Premier League blockbuster. After last week’s interview with The Sun in which the England international questioned the North London club’s ambition, their bitter rivals across the capital are ready to make their move.





The 27-year-old will not be available to play until after the international break after undergoing knee surgery but with Manchester United also monitoring the situation, The Sun reports that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to steal a march and use Sunday’s match at Wembley to commence negotiations.

Having already lost Rose’s England team-mate Kyle Walker to Manchester City, Spurs chief Daniel Levy will be reluctant to deprive coach Mauricio Pochettino of his other international full-back but for an offer of this amount, he will be tempted to off-load a player who is not entirely happy with his current situation.



Rose issued an apology 24 hours after the interview was published but his future is now more uncertain than ever.