Chelsea and Spurs in final week chase for England midfielder
24 August at 11:20
It’s believed that Chelsea are ready to make an assault on Everton for England midfielder Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring three months ago but the Premier League champions don’t look to have been put off by this and will make their move imminently.
Antonio Conte’s side will face tough competition however with capital rivals Spurs also in the hunt. The North London side are also understood to be ready to launch their bid of £20M plus £8M in add-ons to try to lure the player away from Goodison Park.
According to The Telegraph, we are set for a battle royal going into the final week of the transfer window with Barkley himself giving the green-light for a move away from his hometown club. The player has failed to agree to a new deal on Merseyside which left boss Ronald Koeman recently stating that he didn’t expect the player to be at the club after the August 31 deadline.
