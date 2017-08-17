It’s believed that Chelsea are ready to make an assault on Everton for England midfielder Ross Barkley. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring three months ago but the Premier League champions don’t look to have been put off by this and will make their move imminently.



Antonio Conte’s side will face tough competition however with capital rivals Spurs also in the hunt. The North London side are also understood to be ready to launch their bid of £20M plus £8M in add-ons to try to lure the player away from Goodison Park.

