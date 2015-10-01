Chelsea to make Donnarumma bid if Courtois joins Real Madrid

The winter transfer market is ongoing and a lot of teams are looking for new goalkeepers. There are rumours indicating that Real Madrid might acquire Chelsea's star goalie Thibaut Courtois, either during this winter transfer window or during the summer transfer window.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea would be interested in young Italian star Gigio Donnarumma to replace Courtois if the Belgian international star is to leave London. It seems as if Chelsea will try to keep Courtois with the Blues by giving him a contract extension but if this plan falls short, then the plan B would be to try and lure Donnarumma. The young sensation is viewed as Gigi Buffon's heir as AC Milan won't want to let him leave anytime soon. At the same time, there have been many rumors indicating that Mino Raiola (his agent) would like to take him elsewhere. An eventual summer move does not seem all that unlikely at this point.