Chelsea to make final £70m push for Leicester, Arsenal stars
28 August at 14:30Chelsea are set to make a final push for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, reports Goal.
Both players have been in Chelsea’s radar for a majority of the summer window but the West London side are now preparing to put forward £70m to ensure the signings of the England internationals.
Manager Antonio commented on transfers after Sunday's win over Everton, saying: “There are four days to go, no, in the transfer market. I think the club is working very hard to try to improve our squad.
"Don't forget when we start, next month, in September we have to play seven games. I need to rotate my players because it's very difficult to play seven games in a month with some players.
"I think the club is working very hard to strengthen the squad. They know very well our situation. But I repeat, I'm ready in every case to continue to work with this group of players, with the players we have.
