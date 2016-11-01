Chelsea continue to look to Serie A for defensive reinforcements and according to reports in Italy, Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is the player on Antonio Conte’s wish list for the summer. The 25-year-old is currently away on AFCON 2017 duty with Algeria as his future at club level continues to come under discussion. His current employers are so convinced that they will lose the player at the end of the current campaign, they have already sounded out a replacement in 21-year-old Torino star Antonio Barreca.



Conte is a huge admirer of Ghoulam and was even linked with a move for the player in the summer when he took up the reigns at Stamford Bridge. His quest to get his man will come under strong completion however, with French giants Paris Saint-Germain also reportedly planning a summer raid.



Ghoulam’s current deal at Napoli expires in the summer of 2018 so the Partenopei will be forced to sell him in the summer or risk losing him on a free-transfer the following season.