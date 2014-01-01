Chelsea to offer Belgian star new mega deal to ward off Real Madrid
17 March at 17:55Chelsea want to tie down their stars as the Blues will make return in Champions League next season and Antonio Conte does not want to lose any of his stars for the European 2017/18 campaign. According to The Mirror, Chelsea will have to offer a new £ 200.000-a-week deal to Thiabut Courtois who has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Keilor Navas as Real Madrid goalkeeper next season.
The LaLiga giants are long time admirers of the Belgian star who has already spent three season in the Spanish capital having played for three years for Atletico Madrid while on loan from Chelsea.
After a big drop in the previous campaign, Courtois has imposed himself as one of the best European goalkeepers under Antonio Conte this season and the Italian tactician has made it clear that he wants Courtois to stay at the club next season.
The Belgian’s contract runs until 2019 and the Premier League table leaders should meet the player’s entourage soon if they are to offer Courtois a chance to extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge.
