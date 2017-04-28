Chelsea to offer star €17m to ward off Real Madrid
14 May at 17:30Chelsea are set to offer Eden Hazard a king's random in order to keep him at Stamford Bridge.
The Telegraph report that the Belgian international could stand to earn wages of €355.000 a week next season, if he were to accept Chelsea’s bid.
That’s a total of €17 million a season for the Real Madrid target, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions, adding five assists.
The 26-year-old was recommended years ago to Real Madrid a few seasons by a certain Zinedine Zidane. Incidentally, the French international also recommended Raphael Varane back then.
Hazard recently let speculation grow when he said that he hadn’t been offered a new deal by the Pensioners.
"There is no sign of a new contract for the moment. I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later," he told Sky Sports.
"I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards."
“I think that it’s impossible for me to take this responsibility [guarantee that Hazard will stay], not only for Eden but for every single player. In this situation it’s the club who have the final decision.
"The club has the final word about this situation. I think it’s right for it to be like this.”
@EdoDalmonte
