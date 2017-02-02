Diego Costa’s future will certainly be in the Far-East. According to Spanish radio show

According to Spanish radio show El Larguero , the 28-year-old, who has reportedly already accepted a deal worth €30 million from an unknown Chinese Super League club, will leave Stamford Bridge in the summer in a deal worth €85 million.

Last month, a training ground bust-up with boss Antonio Conte, led to Costa being omitted from the squad for a Premier League game at Leicester at the same time that his agent was allegedly securing his client a lucrative move to the Far-East. Although the player seems to have resolved his differences with the league leaders, it’s now believed that the next few months will be his last at Stamford Bridge.



Conte has reportedly already taken steps to find a successor with Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata rumoured to be the player the Italian wants to bring in at the end of the season.