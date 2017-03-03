Chelsea to promote young star as an alternative to Bonucci
04 March at 14:45Chelsea will be looking to strengthen their defence in the summer with Antonio Conte keen to take new faces to the Stamford Bridge as Gary Cahill and John Terry are both on the wrong side of their 30s with the latter who could retire at the end of the season.
According to Metro and The Daily Mail, Conte wants Andreas Christensen to return to the club at the end of his two-year loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old defender has 68 appearances with the Bundesliga side and has imposed himself as one of the most promising defenders in Germany.
Chelsea, however, want him to return to the club at the end of the season despite Borussia Monchengladbach’s will to make his loan move permanent. The Premier League giants are not open to sell the Danish defender at any price and Conte has already asked the club to take him back to the Stamford Bridge next season.
The 20-year-old starlet could be an alternative ‘signing’ to Leonardo Bonucci who is a long-time target of the Blues although Juventus are not open to sell him unless he pushes to leave the J Stadium in the summer.
Bonucci is not on such good terms with Max Allegri anymore and one of them (or maybe both of them) could leave the club at the end of the season although the most likely to leave Turin is the Italian tactician who is a target of Arsenal.
