Chelsea to sack Conte before the end of the season
01 February at 11:45
Speculation is mounting that reigning Premier League champions Chelsea could sack manager Antonio Conte before the end of the season.
The Blues’ 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth last night has cast the future of the former Juventus boss into further doubt, with many observers believing he will leave the Stamford Bridge club come the end of the season anyway.
However, the ex-Italy CT has hit back at claims his side is underperforming this year. Here is what he had to say after the loss to Eddie Howe’s team:
“I’m looking to get the best out of the team, while we have already reached objectives beyond our means, but I’m calm.”
Despite the fact it is widely accepted he will leave West London in May in order to return to his homeland, a further run of poor results could see owner Roman Abramovich dispense with his services over the course of the next few weeks.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
