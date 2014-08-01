Chelsea to scout €35m Inter star this weekend
22 February at 11:20Chelsea are very set to scout Inter star Ivan Perisic this weekend.
Tuttomercatoweb confirm that the Pensioners are sending observers to watch the former Wolfsburg star as Inter take on Roma on Sunday in a Serie A blockbuster.
There's a major roadblock, however: a €35-40 million pricetag, and recent declarations from Inter about the Croatian being untouchable.
Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked to him, while Arsenal were also chasing the Croatian international last summer.
Inter’s sporting director announced last week that their man was not for sale, at any price.
"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave,” Piero Ausilio told Premium Sport (via CM).
“We don’t want to sell Perisic, nor does the player want to leave.
“We are building a big team and he will be a part of it.
“Inter do not sell their best players.”
Perisic has had a pretty blockbuster season so far, his seven Serie A goals and two assists being bettered by his incredible work-rate.
Here are some of his highlights, as he disintegrated Udinese with two goals and a strong performance.
