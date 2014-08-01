



Tuttomercatoweb Chelsea are very set to scout Inter star Ivan Perisic this weekend.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked to him, while

Inter’s sporting director announced last week that their man was

"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave,” Piero Ausilio told

“We don’t want to sell Perisic, nor does the player want to leave.

“We are building a big team and he will be a part of it.

“Inter do not sell their best players.”

Perisic has had a pretty blockbuster season so far, his seven Serie A goals and two assists being bettered by his incredible work-rate.

Here are some of his highlights, as he disintegrated Udinese with two goals and a strong performance.