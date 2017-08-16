Chelsea are set to take legal action against striker Diego Costa after his refusal to head back to England to commence training with the club. The Premier League champions gave the Spanish international an extended break after boss Antonio Conte told him that he was not part of his plans this season.



Costa headed back to his homeland in Brazil where he conducted an interview with a Daily Mail reporter about the latest situation between himself and the West London club. With the player still linked with a move to Atletico Madrid (although he would not be able to play until January due to their transfer embargo), the Spanish side are believed to be getting more frustrated with the situation as Costa continues to pile on the pounds during his period of inactivity.

