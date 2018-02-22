Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 27 home league matches against Spurs (W18 D9) since losing 2-1 in February 1990.



Spurs’ 25 games at Stamford Bridge without winning in the Premier League is the most that one team has played on one ground without a single victory in the competition.



Tottenham have won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than any other side (13 – W4 D1 L2).



The Blues are looking to do their first league double over Tottenham since the 2005-06 season.



Spurs have surrendered the lead on each of their last two league visits to Stamford Bridge, drawing 2-2 from 2-0 up in May 2016, and losing 2-1 after Christian Eriksen gave them the advantage last term.



Chelsea are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since December – they’re winless in their last four against fellow ‘big six’ sides (D2 L2), although all of those have been away from home.



Spurs are unbeaten in six Premier League away games (W4 D2) since a 1-4 loss at Man City in December.