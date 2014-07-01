Chelsea transfer news: starlet joins Middlesbrough as Everton join race to sign midfield target
18 January at 19:48Another very busy day for Chelsea in the transfer market as the Blues are dealing with many different kind of negotiations. Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Blues’ young striker Patrick Bamford who joins the Riverside Stadium on a permanent deal. ‘The Boro’ have announced the signing of the 23-year-old through their official website and social media accounts.
The striker had joined Burnely on a season loan spell at the beginning of the current campaign but had only managed six Premier League appearances in the first part of the campaign. Bamford has 19 Premier League appearances in his career.
Meantime, Everton have joined the Blues in race to sign one of the hottest commodities in Europe: Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessié. The 19-year-old star has attracted the interest of some of the best clubs of the Old Continent but only a few of them have not been scared off by Atalanta’s € 30 million asking price.
Manchester United have recently made contact with the player’s entourage but the transfer of Kessié is not likely to happen in January. Everton, however, are now another competitor Chelsea and Manchester United will have to deal with.
