Chelsea are the new Premier League champions. The Blues managed a late away 1-0 win to West Bromwich Albion yesterday night managing to win their second league title in the last three years. Antonio Conte’s lads are now targeting the double as the Blues have also reached the FA Cup final but summer negotiations will aim to make the Blues return one of the most serious contenders for the Champions League.



Several big names are already been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge and today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals the transfer plans of the South London club.



UNTOUCHABLES – The Italian paper claims there are six players Conte does not want to sell: Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Pedro, Courtois and Victor Moses.



DEFENCE – As for reinforcements at the back, Conte hopes to persuade Bonucci to move to Stamford Bridge. The Italian defender is widely considered as the best centre-back in the world and Conte is a long time admirer of the 30-year-old. Romas’s Antonio Rudiger and Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk are also on Chelsea’s radars whilst Celtic starlet Kieran Tiereney, 19, could become the back-up of Marcos Alonso on the left.







MIDFIELD – The dream remains Radja Nainggolan, who is pretty similar to one of Conte’s favourites midfielders: Arturo Vidal. Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is the alternative. The Frenchman is also chased by Manchester United.



ATTACK – Alvaro Morata is believed to be the striker on top of Conte’s shopping list. The Spaniard is reported to be Conte’s favourite pick ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez who is one of Conte’s favourite players although Arsenal won’t sell the Chile star to some of their most hatred rivals. Hambuerger SV’s Jann-Fiete Arp, 17, is also being monitored by Chelsea. The promising striker has 26 goals in 21 games in Germany youth league.

