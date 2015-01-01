Chelsea are reported to be willing to listen to offers for Brazilian star Willian

The Daily Express reports. The Brazilian has 11 goals and three assists in 36 appearances with the Blues but Antonio Conte has usually opted to start Pedro in place of the former Shakhtar Donetsk star.

Chelsea star Diego Costa could leave for China, and for a whopping €90 million

Sun Sport reveal, in fact, that the Spanish-Brazilian striker dined with representatives of a CSL club recently, with the conversation focussing on a possible move to China next season.

Cadena Ser revealed, in fact, that the former Atletico Madrid man had reached an agreement with Tiajin Quanjian, the club that had insisted the most for him.

Run by Fabio Cannavaro and recently signing Axel Witsel, the Super League club is willing to do anything to nab Costa, including paying €90 million for him, and throwing in a €30m-a-year salary.

Chelsea are on red alert as the future of Antonio Conte is still up in the air.

The Blues want the Italian tactician to stay at the Stamford Bridge until the end of his contract in 2019 and, possibly, would like Conte to sign a contract extension at the end of the season.

Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello has released some interesting updates about the future of the former Juventus manager in an interview released with Sky Sport.