​Chelsea have had a mixed transfer, seriously underspending in comparison to their title rivals Manchester United and Manchester City, but bringing in some solid additions.



The Pensioner’s club record signing, Alvaro Morata for €80m, may have appeared to be Antonio Conte’s second choice striker signing to Romelu Lukaku, but having scored two goals already and shown a willingness to improve and adapt in the English league, there could be some great things destined for the young Spaniard at Stamford Bridge.





Former Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was brought in for €40m to fill the void left by the peculiar sale of Nemanja Matic to heated rivals Man United, but his strength in the centre of midfield could offer the Blues some real solidity, as they look to earn their second consecutive Premier League title.



While Willy Caballero on a free was a shrewd piece of business by Conte, as keeps up the Chelsea traditional of buying second-choice goalkeepers from Premier League clubs



An answer for club legend John Terry’s departure was Antonio Rudiger from Roma for a fee worth around €38m. He has already shown his capabilities in the centre of defence this season, making a sizeable transfer in every department for Conte’s Blues. In the deadline day, the Italian tactician saw his compatriot Davide Zappacosta move to South West London on a permanent € 25 million deal although his first choice Oxlade-Chamberlain had joined Liverpool hours before. The Blues have also completed the signing of Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City, announcing his late arrival two hours after the end of negotiations. The Englishman reunites with his former teammate Ngolo Kante who had joined Chelsea from Leicester City one year before. Although the Blues have boosted each one of their departments, will this Chelsea squad be enough to be credible contenders for the Premier League title and a threat to Europe's biggest sides in the Champions League?











Jacque Talbot