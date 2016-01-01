Chelsea are trying to beat Milan to Villareal sensation Matepo Musacchio, the Sun reports.

This reports comes days after

There’s a problem for both sides: the Argentine has not played more than 20 league games in three seasons, managing 14 appearances this season and in 2014/2015, and this season, and only 13 in the last campaign.

The 26-year-old suffered the indignity of two straight cruciate ligament tears, but is now back in the transfer pages after performing well for the Yellow Submarine this season.