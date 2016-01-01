Chelsea try to pip Milan to €25m La Liga defender
27 February at 17:50Chelsea are trying to beat Milan to Villareal sensation Matepo Musacchio, the Sun reports.
The Wapping Tabloid claims that the Blues are already planning a €25 million swoop for the Argentine defender, who was very close to moving to the San Siro last summer.
This reports comes days after calciomercato.com learned that the 26-year-old is Milan’s transfer priority, Fabrizio Romano revealing that talks had already begun between the two sides.
There’s a problem for both sides: the Argentine has not played more than 20 league games in three seasons, managing 14 appearances this season and in 2014/2015, and this season, and only 13 in the last campaign.
The 26-year-old suffered the indignity of two straight cruciate ligament tears, but is now back in the transfer pages after performing well for the Yellow Submarine this season.
Musacchio’s deal expires in 2018, and has so far refused any contract extension offered him by the Madrigal side.
@EdoDalmonte
