Chelsea, United target had EPL interest before joining Juve, says agent
27 December at 10:59It looks like Juventus’ most recent signing, Mattia Caldara, had offers from the Premier League, as well as Europe.
The Manchester City, Chelsea, United and Arsenal target signed with the Bianconeri a week ago, though he is set to remain on loan at Atalanta until this summer at the very least.
“He had offers from China and the Premier League, as well as a number of European clubs,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Il Messaggero,
“Juventus are the most important club in Italy right now.
“Mattia will stay here until June, then we'll see”.
Riso then hinted that the Bianconeri were also interested in another client of his, Roberto Gagliardini, another youngster who has shined at Atalanta this season.
“He's certainly one of Atalanta’s crown jewels, someone for whom success with Italy is guaranteed, too. Juventus, Roma and Inter all need a centre midfielder and will look to add players there, but not only”.
