It looks like Juventus’ most recent signing, Mattia Caldara, had offers from the Premier League, as well as Europe.

“He had offers from China and the Premier League, as well as a number of European clubs,” agent Giuseppe Riso told Il Messaggero,

“Juventus are the most important club in Italy right now.

“Mattia will stay here until June, then we'll see”.

Riso then hinted that the Bianconeri were also interested in another client of his, Roberto Gagliardini, another youngster who has shined at Atalanta this season.

“He's certainly one of Atalanta’s crown jewels, someone for whom success with Italy is guaranteed, too. Juventus, Roma and Inter all need a centre midfielder and will look to add players there, but not only”.

signed with the Bianconeri a week ago, though he is set to remain on loan at Atalanta until this summer at the very least.