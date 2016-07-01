Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been given the go-ahead to sign Italian international midfielder Antonio Candreva. The 30-year-old has been a target for the Italian tactician since he took over at Stamford Bridge last summer. The two were together during Conte’s time in charge of the national team and they could be set to reunite in West London.



According to The Mirror, the Premier League champions will pay £25M to Inter Milan to secure Candreva’s services as Conte looks to bolster the squad before the August 31 transfer deadline. The Italian’s spending looks unlikely to stop there with reports also suggesting that England midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also a primary target in the final days of the summer window.

