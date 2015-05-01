Andrea Belotti to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have identified the player they want to bring to Stamford Bridge to partner Alvaro Morata in attack. According to reports in The Daily Star , boss Antonio Conte is ready to return to his homeland to bring Torino strikerto Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old, who has a release clause of €100M (£86M) that only applies to clubs outside of Italy, rifled in 26 goals last term and has become one of Europe’s hottest properties. Torino patron Urbano Cairo has always maintained that he is in no hurry to sell his star player despite the club needing a cash injection.



After Chelsea’s poor showing against Watford last weekend and with Belgian frontman Michy Batshuayi failing to convince, Conte desperately needs to bring in reinforcements and despite the priority still thought to be a centre-back, his admiration for Belotti may force him to ask owner Roman Abramovic to open the cheque book once more.