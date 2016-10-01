Spanish striker Diego Costa looks set to miss out on his dream move back to Atletico Madrid. The 28-year-old, who is surplus to requirements at Chelsea with Antonio Conte stating that he will not figure in his plans this season, had hoped that a move back to the Spanish capital would be able to happen despite Atleti’s current transfer embargo.



The club are unable to bring in any new signings until January and if they sign anyone in the current window, they would not be able to play until then. It had been reported that Atletico boss Diego Simeone was looking to bring Costa in this summer but then loan him out for six months possibly to another Liga side.





After his side’s 3-2 friendly win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday however, The Daily Star quotes Simeone who told reporters that; “I don’t want to comment too much. The fact is he is still with Chelsea.”

“The most important thing to me is the work of my club in general, not only in training. I have to work with what I have. When I found there was no other possibility to get new players at the club I accepted it. Maybe I could improve the quality, but for the moment with this team I can work very well and I’m satisfied with that."