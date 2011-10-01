The weekend’s big Premier League clash sees Arsenal cross the capital to face champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday lunchtime. Blues boss Antonio Conte spoke at his press-conference earlier and he was giving nothing away on team selection.



Two players who reporters were most interested in were Belgian play-maker Eden Hazard and defender Gary Cahill. Hazard came off the bench in this week’s Champions League drubbing of Qarabag and England international Chaill has not seen any league action since his opening day dismissal against Burnley.



Speaking about Hazard, Conte declared that; “he is improving and to have this type of patience is paying off. He is very close to be totally fit and to continue in this way. I have to make decision for the team and the best decision for the players. I think he is improving a lot and is very close to being 100 per cent”.



On Cahill, he stated that; “For Gary he came back against Qarabag, he played very well with a good performance. I am pleased for him. I have another day to reflect and make the best decision for Sunday”.