Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believed that Chelsea defender David Luiz deserved to be sent-off late on in this afternoon’s goalless draw at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian mate a crude challenge on Gunners full-back Sead Kolasinac and his manager agreed with the referee’s decision to show him a straight red card.



"It was excessive force, yes," said Wenger. "I think even Luiz will accept he went on too so strong." The Frenchman was pleased with his side’s battling qualities and he explained that; “It was about mentality and a response from our last away game. We could have won it. It was an intense game.”



The battle was total. We are not in a transfer period and on the day we played Liverpool that affected us. We are all human beings. If you play 55 games a season you can have a bad performance. But we were focused and determined. We tried to play when we had the ball and we were close to winning the game. With a bit more freedom we would have won the game.”