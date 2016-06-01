Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was concerned over the injury picked up by Spanish forward Pedro who took a knock to his ankle at Stamford Bridge in this afternoon’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal. The Italian explained after the match that; “Pedro took a bad tackle in his ankle,’ He wasn’t 100 per cent fit [after that] so I decided to make a substitution for the second half. I hope this problem is not serious – we lost Pedro against Arsenal [in the Community Shield final].”



Conte refused to get involved in discussions about the sending off of David Luiz in the 87th minute preferring instead to state that; “David Luiz, you know very well that I don’t like to comment about the referee,’ said Conte. ‘I don’t do it in the past, or the present. You need to see what happened before the tackle.”



“We have great respect for officials, but it is strange to finish a third game in a row against Arsenal with 10 men.”