Chelsea are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against Barcelona (W2 D5).



However, Barcelona hold the advantage in knockout ties, having eliminated the Blues on three occasions. Chelsea progressed in the two other ties.



Barcelona have won only one of their six away games against Chelsea in the Champions League (D1 L4), it was in February 2006 (2-1). They have also never kept a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge.



Chelsea will attempt to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14. However, they are winless in their last six knockout games (D3 L3).



Barcelona finished top of their group for the 11th consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the Champions League.