Chelsea boss Antonio Conte thought that his team was unlucky to not see out the victory at Stamford Bridge this evening after a 1-1 draw against Barcelona.



Speaking to BT Sport after the game, the Italian tactician claimed that his pre-match preparations had gone “almost perfectly to plan,” before adding that “my players can be very proud of what they did tonight and we are very unlucky not to be going to the Camp Nou with a lead.”



Asked about whether the performance justified his choice of playing with a false number nine and leaving out his two main strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud, Conte replied: “I pick my team to play the opposition and I think that tonight my team selection was justified.”



When asked if he thought his side were still in with a chance of causing an upset in the second-leg, Conte explained that: “It is only half-time and a lot can still happen.



“We have time to prepare but there are important games in between. Of course we still feel we have a chance.”



When he spoke to Mediaset Premium, he was asked whether he would like to return to the Italian national team as Head-Coach. Conte replied; "I have a contract until 2019 and I intend to respect that.



"I'm happy here but in marriage, both partners have to be happy together."

