Chelsea and Barcelona fought out a tense 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge this evening, to set up a mouth-watering encounter at the Camp Nou next month.



Here’s how the players rated in West London:



CHELSEA:



​COURTOIS 7 – A relatively quiet evening, could do nothing about Barcelona’s equaliser



​RUDIGER 6 – Solid show for most of the game but was lucky not to concede a penalty when bringing down Suarez



CHRISTENSEN 6 – Not his best night in a Chelsea shirt, but fairly solid throughout the 90 minutes



​AZPILCUETA 7 – Gets better with every game and was once again a rock at the back.



​KANTE 6.5 – Tough night in midfield but a solid enough performance



​FABREGAS 5.5 – Another disappointing show from the Spaniard who failed to make an impact offensively before being substituted



(DRINKWATER n/a)



MOSES 6.5 – Another consistent performance in a difficult midfield role



​ALONSO 5 – At fault for Barcelona’s equaliser after it seemed as though Chelsea would take a lead to the Camp Nou



HAZARD 6 – A couple of good first-half efforts but faded in the second 45



​WILLIAN 8 – Chelsea’s star performer on the night capped off with a great opening goal



PEDRO 6 – Largely anonymous in attack before being replaced by Morata



(MORATA 6 – Failed to make any impact after coming on late in the game)



BARCELONA:



​TER STEGEN 6.5 – Saved by the woodwork twice before Willian finally gave the home side the lead.



ALBA 6.5 – A busy night in defence but a consistent showing over 90 minutes



​SERGI ROBERTO 6.5 – Took time to adjust to the game but was comfortable once he did



​UMTITI 6.5 – Still learning his trade but growing in confidence with every game



PIQUE 6.5 – His experience was another key factor this evening



​BUSQUETS 6 – On the periphery in the first-half but still displayed moments of quality



​PAULINHO 5.5 – Missed a gilt-edged chance in the first-half and failed to improve in the second



(ALEIX VIDAL 6 – Brought on to steady the Barcelona ship)



​INIESTA 7 – Another majestic performance from the veteran before being taken off near the end of the game



(ANDRE GOMES n/a)



RAKITIC 6 – Struggled to win the midfield duel with Kante and Moses



​MESSI 7 – Finally broke his scoring duck against Chelsea and was once again at the heart of all Barcelona’s good work



SUAREZ 6 – A fairly quiet evening although unlucky not to be awarded a penalty in the second-half