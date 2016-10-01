In what has been a cagey first 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge Chelsea and Barcelona are locked at 0-0. The home side however, will be wondering how they are not in front after hitting the post twice.



Here’s a quick look at who’s hot and who’s not after the first-half action in West London:



TOPS:



Brazilian midfielder Willian had the home sides two best efforts of the first-half and was desperately unlucky to see both his shots cannon back off the upright.



The hair may be a little greyer but the ability is still there as Andres Iniesta continues to orchestrate the Barcelona midfield. The Spanish veteran was imperious yet again in the opening 45 minutes and was at the heart of everything good from the visitors.



Where there is Iniesta, there is Lionel Messi of course and the Argentine, who is still looking for his first goal against Chelsea, has had another busy half dropping deep to set up Barcelona’s offensive movements.



Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta seems to improve with every game and the Spaniard ensured his goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a relatively quiet opening half.





FLOPS:



Sergio Busquets will have to improve after the interval. The Barcelona midfielder was overshadowed by Willian in the first-half.



Danish defender Andreas Chritensen looked a pale shadow compared to the season he has had at Stamford Bridge.



Cesc Fabregas once again was on the periphery of the game, the Spanish play-maker failing to make an impact so far. Chelsea fans will want to see him further forward in the second-half.