The soap opera surrounding the future of Spanish striker Diego Costa continues with latest reports claiming the player no longer has a home in England. The 28-year-old, who is exiled out in Brazil after being told he’s no longer part of Chelsea’s plans this season, is understood to have sold his Surrey home as he looks to to secure a move back to his former club Atletico Madrid.





Despite calls from his current employer for him to return to London, the player claims he has no intention of doing this claiming he’s been treated like a “criminal”. With the Premier League champions willing to grant him his move back to Spain, owner Roman Abramovich will, according to The Mirror , make Costa pay for his actions.

The Blues are not willing to sanction any possible exit from Stamford Bridge unless Costa returns to training and gets himself fit in line with the terms of his contract. With Atleti also baulking at having to pay £50M to take back their former player, Chelsea have maintained they will not let Costa go cheaply this summer.