Chelsea have won all three Premier League meetings against West Brom under Antonio Conte without conceding a single goal.

West Brom haven’t beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in any of their last 16 visits in all competitions (D3 L13).



Chelsea have not lost back-to-back Premier League home games since November 2011, when they lost to Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Blues have lost consecutive league games by a margin of three or more goals for the first time since October 1995 (1-4 vs Man Utd, 0-3 vs Blackburn) – they’ve never previously lost three in a row by such a margin in the top-flight.



West Bromwich Albion have lost more points from leading positions than any other Premier League side this season (18).



The Baggies have won just two of their last 18 Premier League trips to London (D6 L10), with both of those victories coming against Crystal Palace.



Antonio Conte hasn’t lost three consecutive league games as manager since November 2009, when he was with Atalanta in Serie A.