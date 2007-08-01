Chelsea vs Swansea City: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Chelsea have lost only one of their 12 games against Swansea City in the Premier League (W7 D4 L1) and are unbeaten at Stamford Bridge versus the Welsh side (W5 D1 L0).



Swansea have conceded two or more goals in five of their six Premier League visits to Stamford Bridge (16 in total, 2.7 per game).



The Swans have won just once in their last 16 away games versus Chelsea in all competitions (W1 D4 L11) – winning 2-0 in the 2012-13 League Cup semi-final first leg.



Chelsea have dropped eight points already at home this season in the Premier League; winning 10 of a possible 18 at Stamford Bridge – in their title-winning 2016-17 campaign, they dropped just six points (winning 51/57).



Swansea City have the same number of points (9) that they had in the Premier League after 13 games of last season. However, they have only scored seven goals this term – nine fewer than in 2016-17.



Only four clubs have scored fewer goals after 13 games of a Premier League season than Swansea City (7) this season: Derby (5 in 2007-08), Everton (5 in 2005-06), Bradford (5 in 2000-01) and Man City (5 in 1995-96).



Álvaro Morata (8) has scored more goals on his own in the Premier League this season than Swansea City as a team (7).



Tammy Abraham – who is on loan from Chelsea, so unable to play this game – has scored more goals (4), had more shots (22) and more shots on target (8) than any other Swansea City player in the Premier League this season.



Paul Clement has managed more Premier League games without his side receiving a red card than any other manager (32 games), while only Ray Wilkins (67) managed more games without his side scoring a penalty.



No Welsh side has won an away league match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge since April 1981; when Cardiff City won 1-0 in the second tier. Chelsea have won nine out of 10 home league meetings with Welsh sides since (D1).

