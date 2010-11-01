Chelsea want Costa to end career at Stamford Bridge, offer £200k a week
21 December at 17:40It appears that any notion of a return to Madrid is off the cards for Chelsea star Diego Costa.
As reported by the Daily Mirror’s John Cross, the 28-year-old has entered negotiations with Chelsea over a lucrative new deal, one that could see him earn up to £200.000 a week, up from his current £150k.
Following a horrible 2015-2016 season in which he appeared to spend more time either fighting with opponents or suspended for ill-conduct, the former Atletico Madrid man has bounced back to net 13 goals in the current campaign, including priceless strikes in recent games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.
His 13 strikes put him at the top of the Premier League table, ahead of Alexis Sanchez (12) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (11).
Chelsea would like to offer Costa a delay which will keep the author of five Premier League assists at Stamford Bridge for two more seasons, from 2019 to 2021.
One of this season's undisputed stars, the Spanish international has helped drag Chelsea to the top of the league table.
