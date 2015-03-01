Pics: Chelsea want four targets: three Premier League stars plus Renato Sanches
01 August at 14:45Chelsea have drawn up a list of the four targets they wish to acquire this window, according to various reports via the Belfast Telegraph.
The list includes three Premier League star: Ross Barkley of Everton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal and Leicester City’s Danny Drinkwater.
As well as this, the West London side are also eyeing up a move for highly-rated teenage midfielder of Bayern Munich. Sanches has only been with the Bundesliga giants a year, but he has fallen out of favour with Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Jacque Talbot
