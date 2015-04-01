Chelsea want Juve star to become Champions League contenders
11 May at 12:10Chelsea are reported to be interested in signing Juventus star Dani Alves in the summer, Sport.es reported a few days ago. Today’s edition of the Spanish paper insists the Premier League table leaders want to sign the Brazilian in the summer adding that representatives of Chelsea scouted the player during Juventus’ 2-1 win over Monaco in the Champions League semifinal this past Tuesday.
Dani Alves joined Juventus as a free agent last summer and the former Barcelona star has added some more personality and technical skills to an already amazing squad capable of winning five successive Serie A titles.
Chelsea will make return in Champions League next season and the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte wants an experienced player who can help Chelsea to become credible Champions League contenders straight away.
The Old Lady is the only European squad in race to win the treble this season and the performances of Dani Alves were crucial to help Juventus to reach the final as the Brazilian registered two assists and scored one goal in Juventus’ aggregate 4-1 win over Monaco.
