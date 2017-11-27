Chelsea are set to attempt to offer

The Belgian’s deal runs out in 2019, and has previously been chased by the likes of Real Madrid, something that makes sense after his Coach, Antonio Conte, rightly claimed that he was “one of the best, if not the best”.

​Yet last week the Red Devil said that talks over a new deal had stalled. His camp is ready to wait until summer, though if Courtois lets this linger too long (namely, until January 2019), he will be able to sign on a Bosman, a scenario Chelsea want to avoid.

​PSG are Juventus are known to be interested in him too, prompting Chelsea to try to hurry up.

​They have already let the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah slip through their fingers in one way or another.

​Recent reports indicated that the 25-year-old wanted to double his current wages of £100,000-a-week, which would put him level with Eden Hazard and David De Gea.

Antonio Conte recently had some big words for ownership, saying that: “It is important for the club to face this issue, to face this contract with Courtois.



"For sure I can tell that Courtois is one of the best, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world, and he is a player who is very important for Chelsea. I can tell this. But for sure the renewal is a task for the club."