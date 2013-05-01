Chelsea wanted €55m for Diego Costa
02 September at 14:45Chelsea will make Atletico Madrid wait until the January window to sign Diego Costa, according to reports.
The Blues were believed to be asking for a €55 million fee for the striker, who has been replaced by Alvaro Morata after Coach Antonio Conte dumped him via Whatsapp.
The Blues’ request still paled in comparison to the 80-90m believed to have been table by Tianjin Quanjian.
Costa scored 20 goals and played a key role as Chelsea triumphed in last season’s Premier League campaign.
Linked to a move to Europe, (including Milan), Costa has emphasized that he wants to return to his former club, which has been drawn in Group C of this year’s Champions League, the same as Chelsea’s.
Costa has refused to train with the reserves.
Team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta even said that he hoped that “the situation can be resolved. It's an issue between the club and the player and, no, I've not acted as intermediary.”
