Chelsea wants to pair Hazard with Man Utd, PSG & Madrid target
27 February at 20:20It could soon be crunch time as far as the future of Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard is concerned, according to the Mail.
Amid continuing speculation that the Belgium international could join Real Madrid, it reports that Chelsea "are working to convince him to agree a new contract."
Hazard is valued at more than 250 million euros by the Blues, who will offer him a salary of some 350,000 euros per week, but the Mail adds that he "is understood to be waiting to see what Madrid offer."
However, uncertainty over the futures of both Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Chelsea's Antonio Conte could be a decisive factor in what Hazard decides to do next.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are now reported to be favorites to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Sky Sports says Lewandowski "is keen to leave" the German champions and has asked agent Pini Zahavi to handle the situation.
The 29-year-old is also interesting Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
