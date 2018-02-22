Chelsea warned as De Laurentiis makes u-turn on Sarri
05 May at 19:25Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss about his team, here is what he had to say on the matter as he had also spoken to the press earlier on as well:
"VAR? Well I think there are improvements that have to be made. This season's Serie A was distorted but it has been for years now. If the VAR was well used, then we would've probably been ahead of Juve at this point. Power? I arrived in football in 2004 and already in 2005 I have been saying that there was unjust things even if we were in the Serie C. It's not only a problem in Italy but it is a European problem. UEFA also have to introduce the VAR in the UCL, this would help but modifications have to be made. Sarri? He still has two more years on his contract but let's see. We have a ton of solid players but we can't acquire those top stars of Bayern, Real and City for example. Our Italian league makes 1\3 of what the English league makes. Ancelotti to replace Sarri? Carlo is a friend of mine and he is a great person. He is a great coach but why do you want me to replace Sarri? He still has a contract as I have said. Let's see what happens but nothing is certain..".
Napoli are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they are 4 points off first placed Juventus.
Go to comments