Chelsea warned: here’s the true meaning of Marotta words on Alex Sandro
26 December at 11:40Juventus left-back Alex Sandro is one of the most wanted footballers in Europe at the moment. Chelsea and Manchester United are being linked with welcoming his services in the January window but Juventus do not want to sell the Brazilian in the middle of the campaign.
The bianconeri, however, are not happy with the player’s performances this season and Beppe Marotta has done nothing to hide his disappointment ahead of Saturday’s Serie A clash against Roma.
“We’ve regarded Alex Sandro as a top player, we have trusted him and he must repay our trust now”, Marotta told Premium Sport.
What does it mean? Simple, according to Ilbianconero.com Marotta wants Alex Sandro to have better performances until the end of the season. The player won’t be allowed to leave Turin at the end of the season but the Brazilian may be given green light to leave Turin if he does not fail to live up to expectations until the end of the season.
